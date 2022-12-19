HUBBARD: Let’s slow down this holiday season

Have you ever been running late for work one morning and got caught behind a red light at a busy intersection? You’re sitting and waiting for that light to change green, and it feels like the clock in your car is going 10 times faster.

All while you’re sitting there, you’re becoming more anxious to start back going toward your workplace that you’re late to. And finally, the light turns green and you speedily take off from the intersection and start heading to work.

On the ride, you’re not focused on watching the scenery around you. You’re not singing along to a song playing or anything. You’re just focused on getting to your destination.

That is what I believe our society is dealing with now. (Yes, this sports guy is stepping outside the sports scope to broach a subject.)

Not too long ago, the COVID-19 pandemic came and halted everything we thought we were able to do. From going shopping, to hanging out with friends or attending a sporting event, all of our lives were, in a sense, quarantined.

That’s the red light we were stopped at for a while that seemed like it would never change to green for us to go.

It’s like we’re making up for lost time or something now.

We as a society hardly ever take time to slow down and enjoy every moment. We’ve seemed to have forgotten the lesson COVID-19 taught us that life is so precious and we should cherish everything and every person in our lives.

We’re in the middle of the Christmas season, and that has become more evident with people racing around and rushing to get things done. I would even dare to say that visiting with family and friends this time of year has the feeling of an item we need to check off our to-do list.

I encourage each one of us — whether what I’m saying here applies to you or not — let’s be intentional with our Christmas season festivities. When we ask someone how they’re doing, let us not do it as a conversation starter, but let’s have meaning behind it. When we visit with family, sit down, relax and look around you at the many blessings we all have.

We all have a lot to be thankful for this Christmas season and, if we slow down and enjoy this time of year more, I guarantee that we’ll all have more joy than any gift can temporarily give us.

Let us not take anything for granted.

With that said, on behalf of our sports coverage team here at The Covington News, I want to wish all of Newton County and its community members a Merry Christmas! I pray God blesses each one of you with a blessed time with your families.

And, remember, Jesus is the reason for the season. God bless!