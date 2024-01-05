HUBBARD: Don’t forget your ‘why’

As we embark on a fresh set of 366 days, I have been inclined to write a column.

It is pretty much guaranteed that the next 300-plus days will be filled with some hectic moments. There will be ups and there will be downs.

No matter what this year holds for you, I encourage you: Do not forget your “why.”

Life oftentimes can get in the way of that.

There may be a string of events that distract you. Anxiety may sit in. Or even just the crazy day-to-day stuff may bog you down. But it is so important to not lose track of why we do what we do. I would even say that it is the most important part.

My “why” as a journalist is telling people’s stories. It is why I was interested in this field in the first place and here a bachelor’s degree and near, three-year career later and that remains true.

Everyone and everything has a story. And I love to be the one to learn it, study it and then share it in the most effective way possible.

The passion I have for storytelling evolved in 2023, too.

At the start of the year, I was only The Covington News’ sports editor. I cherished that role immensely because I had a front row seat watching the area’s superb athletes perform intheir respective arenas.

Being sports editor allowed me to share some amazing stories about student-athletes’ growth, career aspirations and more. Plus, I was in attendance for a few championship games, which was always cool.

One of my favorite parts about covering sports was the ability to pop into a practice and interview coaches and players. It is in that setting where I feel like I got to know everyone better.

As 2023 waned on, I transitioned to my current capacity as managing editor. Not only was I excited to move up in my career, I was thrilled that Garrett Pitts was filling our sports editor vacancy.

A couple of months later, Evan Newton joined our staff as news editor. Both young reporters have hit the ground running providing coverage in their respective areas.

Now that I am not a specific editor, I get to oversee Pitts and Newton as they cover meetings, crime, games and championships.

That has added fuel to my passion for being a storyteller because I get to help these two in their storytelling.

Exploring multiple story ideas and angles is super fun. We meet on a regular basis and bounce ideas off of each other. That is one of my favorite moments of the week no doubt.

The heart of it all, though, remains my “why”: Telling people’s stories.

Before September 2023, the passion for storytelling only resided in the sports world. But now, I get more opportunities to share stories on the news front, which adds another avenue I can explore fully.

Nevertheless, amid all of the transitions and changes, that special feeling I get to tell people’s stories has never wavered. I would dare to say that he has even strengthened compared to where it was when I first arrived in Newton County in July 2021.

That is why I am writing this column to encourage every reader to never lose sight of the “why” behind whatever your passion is.

Whether it is producing a great piece of art or saving lives as a doctor, if it is important to you, never lose your love for it. It is too important to let circumstances deter your life’s mission.

I wholeheartedly believe that, whatever your purpose is will only be greater by Dec. 31, 2024 than what it is while you are reading this today.

With that said, I sit here writing this column with great anticipation for the stories our team here at The Covington News will produce and share over the coming weeks and months.

I hope you all will continue following our coverage — in news and sports — and will invite friends and family to follow along, too. We won’t be perfect, but we aim to be thorough and effective.

Phillip B. Hubbard is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at phubbard@covnews.com.



