GRAHAM: Keep an eye on the post election twist and turns in Newton politics

Folks, the twist and turns associated with the race for president don’t have anything on the political scene in Newton County right now.

The chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Marcello Banes, has been suspended indefinitely by Gov. Brian Kemp while he is under federal indictment on money laundering and wire fraud charges.

As a result of the suspension, Banes no longer represents the county on a number of other boards and agencies, including the board of directors for the Joint Development Authority or JDA.

District 3 commission elect Stephanie Lindsey is also under federal indictment on those same charges, but unlike Banes, is not suspended from an office she, as yet, does not officially hold. Lindsey just filed a motion to have the federal charges against her dismissed, something Banes at the time of this writing had not done.

Which brings me, and should bring all of you, to this question: What will be the next twist and turn for Banes and Lindsey after the general election in November?

Banes won the Democratic nomination for chairman in May and is unopposed in the general election. He’s the only name on the ballot and will be elected as the next chairman.

Presumeably his suspension will carry over to his next term unless his court case is somehow resolved by the end of the year, which is highly unlikely.

Remember, Banes’ suspension is with pay, so he will continue to draw his chairman salary until all of this plays out in the legal system.

Lindsey won the Democratic nomination for District 3 Commissioner in a runoff in June, shortly before the indictment was handed down. Like Banes, she is unopposed in the general election. She’s the only name on the ballot and will be the next District 3 commissioner.

Unlike Banes, however, what happens next with Lindsey seems less straightforward.

What happens when Lindsey is sworn in in January? Does she face suspension at that point? Is it possible for her to serve while under indictment while the governor has said Banes cannot?

I understand the governor can’t suspend someone from an office he or she doesn’t hold yet, but what about when he or she finally does?

We know who has replaced the chairman, but who replaces the District 3 commissioner?

Of course, if Lindsey succeeds in having the charges against her dismissed, all of these questions are moot. If not, well, like I said, the political twists and turns are going to be very interesting.

Stay tuned.

Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.