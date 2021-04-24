JOHNSON: SCOTUS needs to expand, become more diverse regardless of ideology

I hope you are well and your family and loved ones are safe and healthy, too.



Last week was by no means a typical week in Washington, but I wanted to share a quick review so you know what I’m working on and what I do week in and week out as your representative.

I started last week by traveling up Pennsylvania Avenue for a meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris as the Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss vaccines and healthcare in our communities, voting rights, investment in transportation and infrastructure and closing the wealth gap.

I voted bills out of the Judiciary Committee — where I am a senior member — including legislation to prevent future presidents from banning entire groups of people from entering the country based solely on their religious beliefs and another bill commissioning a study on slavery reparations.

On Thursday, April 15, I introduced a bill to reform the U.S. Supreme Court. As chairman of the Courts Subcommittee, I’m going to make the case that SCOTUS needs to expand to create a more diverse Court, regardless of ideology. For instance, there hasn’t been a Supreme Court justice with criminal defense experience in 25 years. I think that says a lot. Instead, the Court has traditionally been filled with former prosecutors from ivy league law schools whose backgrounds and life experiences have little in common with most Americans. It’s time that we start thinking about the Supreme Court like we think about the rest of the federal government and consider whether and how its current composition allows it to effectively do what we need it to do — efficiently and effectively administer justice and uphold the rule of law.

I ended the week hosting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for my Instagram Live series to discuss the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Act. Again, perhaps not my usual or typical week but it gives you a good idea of the work I’m doing on behalf of the people of Georgia’s Fourth Congressional District.

As always, I appreciate your time and feedback. Please remember you can reach me and get good information on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages by clicking the icons at the top of this e-letter. Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent you in Congress. Please continue following CDC guidelines. If you have any questions about the Rescue Plan and what it means for you and your family, please don’t hesitate to call my district office at 770-987-2291. Thank you!

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson represents Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, including DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton counties, in the U.S. House.

