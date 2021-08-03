JOHNSON: Getting into ‘good trouble’

Dear friends:



By now, many of you know I was arrested last week. Yes, I was arrested in Washington fighting against Senate inaction on voting rights and filibuster reform. Like my dear friend and mentor, the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis would say, I was getting in “good trouble.”

I took this stand during the Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill with Black Voters Matter, the Color of Change and other Black men voting rights activists. It was also in response to voter suppression bills and laws throughout the country, including Georgia, that target students, the elderly and people of color. We proudly followed what Black women groups had done the week before, including my friend Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty of Ohio.

And as negotiations were ongoing to reach a deal on infrastructure spending this week, I went to bat for workers and urged more mass transit funding for MARTA and throughout the nation.

As I write, I’m working in Congress to extend the eviction moratorium that expired July 31. The moratorium was put in place by the CDC to prevent people from being displaced during the pandemic. Congress has the power to direct the CDC to extend the eviction moratorium to provide relief, as we encourage state and local governments to distribute the $46 billion that we allocated. I’ll keep you informed as things develop.

[Last] week in Washington, I introduced three bills designed to protect workers, bring transparency to the federal courts system and help the federal court system deal with its backlog in cases. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent you. If you have an issue please call my district office at 770-987-2291.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson represents Georgia’s 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Newton County, in the U.S. House of Representatives.