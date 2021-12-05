HICE: Say goodbye to Roe

The right to life is one of the most fundamental rights that human beings share. Without this right, there can be no right to liberty or the pursuit of happiness. As many of you know, I have dedicated much of my time both in Congress and as a pastor to defend life.



Yet, for nearly half a century, a wildly irresponsible decision by the Supreme Court has legalized the killing of unborn children – the most vulnerable in our society. In the years since Roe v. Wade was decided, over 60 million innocent children have been robbed of their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Roe v. Wade has absolutely no constitutional basis and is morally wrong. Furthermore, it is also scientifically inaccurate.

With scientific advancements, we know that an unborn life is unequivocally a human life.

As early as five weeks, unborn babies in the womb have a heartbeat.

By 10 weeks, babies have arms, legs, fingers, and toes.

At 15 weeks, babies have fully developed hearts and pain receptors.

It is LONG past due for our nation to correct this grave error and overturn Roe v. Wade!

To quote the Democrats’ rallying cry, “We must follow the science!”

In the coming days, the Supreme Court will begin to hear Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization. This case surrounds the Mississippi law limiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except to save the life and preserve the physical health of the mother, or in cases of severe fetal abnormality. It will give the Supreme Court the opportunity to reconsider the abortion precedents established in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which have prevented states from passing laws to protect an unborn baby before viability, the age at which a child could survive outside the womb.

The United States is one of only seven countries in the world that permits elective abortions after 20 weeks.

The other countries who allow this immoral practice?

China and North Korea.

Even some of the most liberal European countries have restricted elective abortions after 12 weeks.

So why are Democrats in Washington still pushing for abortion on demand to kill any baby at any time right up through birth?

It is past time for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and give states the power to protect life!

I am proud to lead this fight with my Republican colleagues by signing a Congressional Member Amicus Brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold life and rule in favor of Mississippi’s state law.

We must remain steadfast in our promise to stand for life, and I pray our nation seizes this defining moment and sends a clear message that every life is created in the image of God.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

