HICE: Radical Left making aggressive power grab to start ‘woke’ agenda

You’ve likely heard that Democrats in the Senate are attempting to eliminate the “filibuster” – a tactic in the Senate to prolong debate to delay or prevent a vote on a bill. This procedure has existed for centuries, and it often forces parties to work across the partisan divide as it takes three-fifths of the Senate to end a filibuster. Eliminating it would enable Democrats to pass highly partisan legislation without any Republican support.

You have also probably heard about the so-called “For the People Act,” which Speaker Nancy Pelosi rammed through the House of Representatives last month. This legislation is another crucial pillar in Democrats’ strategy. This terribly misnamed bill federalizes control of elections across the country so that Democrats have an advantage at the ballot box. I explained this in more detail in my March 4 newsletter.

Think that’s bad? Those two items are just the tip of the iceberg. This week, Democrats are pushing even more proposals to fundamentally change American democracy.

Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and other leading Democrats introduced legislation to expand the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices. “Packing” the Supreme Court allows President Biden to immediately nominate four new liberal justices – permanently tilting the Court in Democrats’ favor. Power grabs don’t get much more blatant than this.

There’s more!

In the House Oversight Committee, Democrats are moving forward with legislation, H.R. 51, to admit the District of Columbia into the United States as the state of “Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.” D.C. is overwhelmingly liberal and granting it statehood would all but guarantee two new safe Senate seats for the Democratic Party.

There’s a host of problems with this legislation. For starters, H.R. 51 disregards the intention and wisdom of our Founding Fathers. The District of Columbia holds a unique status in our system of government as outlined in the Constitution. Our Founding Fathers believed that no state should inherently have more power or influence than any other. As James Madison argued in Federalist Paper No. 43, if America’s capital were situated in a single state, that state would wield tremendous influence over the federal government, and the Constitution was explicitly crafted to avoid this situation by carving out a federal enclave in which to seat the capital on neutral ground. In short, there is a very smart and valid reason the District of Columbia exists.

Furthermore, H.R. 51 is simply unconstitutional. Congress, by itself, cannot make D.C. a state because the Constitution specifically addresses the District several times and grants it special privileges – all of which would need to be addressed by a constitutional amendment. Yet, H.R. 51 does not address this fundamental problem in the slightest and completely ignores the importance of the District in the Constitution.

I will continue to oppose D.C. statehood and all other reckless attempts by the Democratic Party to cement their power in Washington. As the fight continues, be sure to stay tuned for future updates!

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, including Walton and portions of Henry and Newton counties, in the U.S. House.

