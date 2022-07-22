CARROLL: What’s in the mail?

Twice each year, I do a “From the Mailbag” column, serving up your comments, questions, and corrections. You might think this is an easy way to fill space during a week in which I am actually on vacation. You would be right about that.

Still, your words are usually better than mine, so why not use them? Let’s go to the mailbox:

DEAR DAVID: I just read your column on “Where Did My Music Go,” about the gradual disappearance of your favorite oldies from the radio. Get over it! You’re just mad that they no longer play “Sugar Sugar” by the Archies over and over. Signed, Cindy C. Dear Cindy: You sound like my wife. Hey wait a minute. You ARE my wife. Next!

DEAR DAVID: I noticed that as soon as you wrote about skyrocketing gas prices, they started to go down. Could you please do that again? Maybe the oil companies are reacting to your pressure. Signed, Jon. Dear Jon: I’m glad I could help. If you had told me a year ago that I would be doing cartwheels about gas being “only” $3.89 a gallon, I would have taken away your keys.

DEAR DAVID: Just look around. The latest employment report is outstanding. There’s no shortage of gas, and people are going anywhere they want to go. We’re back in church, we eat out, we go shopping. Sporting events, like your beloved Atlanta Braves, are sold out every night. Yet, you rarely mention President Biden, unless it’s a snide remark about his age, and you hope he doesn’t run again. Why are you so biased against Democrats? Signed, Annette. Dear Annette: I try to avoid politics, although sometimes I can’t help it. These days, it seems like no matter what you say, people will put a political spin on it. Everyone has to be on one side, or the other. If I said I was thankful for the rain that helps my garden grow, someone will reply, “Thanks Biden,” or “It’s only raining because Trump put a stop to all this climate change nonsense.” So, unlike many columnists, I’m not ultra partisan. They only like to anger the folks on one side. I’m an equal opportunity offender.

DEAR DAVID: I can’t help but notice that you like to take shots at our President Trump. Why haven’t you written about the fake, one-sided Democrat-run “hearings” that are obviously scripted and staged by actors? It is obvious that you’re biased against President Trump. Do better! Signed, Dennis J. Dear Dennis: perhaps I should introduce you to Annette, who wrote the previous message. Y’all should have some interesting conversations about me.

DEAR DAVID: I watch you on the news each evening, and I have noticed that you look disgusted when you read a story about parents who leave their child in a hot car. I thought news anchors were trained not to show any expressions or emotion. Signed, Amy. Dear Amy: Guilty as charged. Occasionally someone will detect my anger during those stories, and tell me, “It could happen to anyone.” Sorry, I’m not buying it.

DEAR DAVID: I enjoy your columns that point out incorrect spellings on signs and Facebook posts. Did you know that the member of the U.S. House of Representatives from my district spoke on the House floor, during which she complained that someone’s rights were “fragrantly” violated? Signed, Joanna. Dear Joanna: Somehow I missed that one. I can’t say I’m surprised, though. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find elected officials who have good common scents.

DEAR DAVID: I don’t understand your obsession with vinyl records. They get scratched, they skip, they get dusty, and the record player needle has to be replaced. I’ll take the digital recordings from Amazon any day. I will say this about records: they make great decorations. I have several of them on my wall! Signed, Bob. Dear Bob: You probably think I’m living in the past, but you may be surprised to know that I stay up to date, especially with my wall decorations. I just took down those dusty albums, and replaced them with newer, more modern 8-track and cassette tapes.

Until next time, keep those cards, letters, and emails coming!

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his “Vinyl Express” radio show can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 12-2 p.m. Eastern time at big106.9.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com