BRIDGES: Trump plays big role in 2024 presidential race possibilities

Though Congress certified the election late Wednesday evening, the fighting for the 2020 presidential election probably won’t end for months or even years.

With that in mind, is it too soon to think about, gasp, the 2024 presidential election? For those who are serious about running for the White House in four years, it is never too early.

The big question of the 2024 presidential election centers around if Donald Trump runs again. Right now, Trump is indicating he will run. Of course, Trump’s emotions are still raw after losing what he claims was a rigged election this past November.

Given Trump’s age when 2024 rolls around, it remains to be seen if he runs or not. If he does then he certainly would be the Republican front-runner. Few, if any, politicians in recent memory have drawn such loyal followers as President Trump.

Signs for his reelection remain in yards throughout our state. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was that way across the country. If President Trump decides to go for the White House again in 2024, then no serious candidates would emerge in the GOP primary.

Remember in 2020 some states, including Georgia, refused to allow a two-term Republican governor of Massachusetts on the presidential primary ballot. The same went for a Republican congressman from Illinois. Both had the nerve to challenge the incumbent and GOP party leaders in Georgia were having none of that.

If Trump decides to forego a run in 2024, then the race on the Republican side will be wide open and already a long, would-be list of candidates is emerging.

Some potential candidates for the next race have already emerged including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley of South Carolina, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former Texas congressman Will Hurd, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and businessman Donald Trump Jr.

There remains speculation, even before he takes office, that Joe Biden will not seek reelection for a second term. Given his age (he would be in his 80s by then), it is certainly possible he may not run again.

That would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the front-runner but it would not be shocking to see others challenge her.

Before we even get to 2024, the mid-term elections of 2022 are going to be fun to watch. That is especially true for Georgia where President Trump has called on Gov. Brian Kemp to resign.

It would be shocking if Kemp does not have primary opposition in the 2022 governor’s race. Outgoing congressman Doug Collins is the most likely challenger but don’t be surprised if another challenger or two enters the primary. Collins gave up his congressional seat to run in the U.S. Senate jungle primary.

Other statewide Republican incumbents are also likely to face primary opposition. Look for contested GOP primaries for lieutenant governor and secretary of state and possibly more.

Before we completely leave the 2020 election behind here’s a look at the presidential popular vote. It is not officially complete as a few votes here and a few votes there are still be pondered and scrutinized.

Biden received 81,270,561 while President Trump earned 74,217,334. The third-place finisher was Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 1,865,737. Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins was fourth with 404,952. Rounding out the top five was Reform Party candidate Rocky De La Fuente with 88,234.

Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. You can email comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.