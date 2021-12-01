BRIDGES: Stacey Abrams missing in action

Stacey Abrams almost did the unthinkable in 2018.



Abrams came within a couple of inches of winning the governorship. With every statewide office holder at the time being a Republican, it would have been an incredible political accomplishment.

In the end, Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp. She didn’t like it, but it was what it was, another Republican winning a statewide office in Georgia.

As we count down the final days until 2022, most political observers assumed Abrams was set to run again. After all, the Republican stranglehold on the state was broken in 2020 when Georgia elected two Democratic senators and gave our electoral votes to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Republicans didn’t like it then and still don’t like but see the note above concerning the loss in 2018 by Abrams.

Here we are, approximately six months from the 2022 primary, and Abrams is missing in action. Political observers are starting to speculate about whether she will actually run again in the 2022 race.

Abrams is really not missing, of course, although she seems to have been scarce in this state. You see, Abrams has been traveling the country making speeches to various groups.

One would think if she is planning another run for governor that she would be making speeches within the borders of this state. For Abrams, though, she is really the only option for Democrats. Powers-that-be in the state party are working to make sure the path is free of any would-be Democratic challengers who are even remotely thinking of running.

Yet, for Democrats to have a strategy of “it’s Abrams or no one” is dangerous. There really seems to be no Plan B or Plan C. To this point not even a minor candidate has declared for governor in the Democratic primary.

Ironically, there are three announced challengers in the Republican primary against incumbent Brian Kemp. There are also some rumblings of an even higher profile candidate getting into the GOP primary in the name of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

A Perdue candidacy would certainly shake things up on the Republican side. There are many Republicans who don’t have Kemp on their Christmas card list. And keep in mind that former President Trump is no fan of Kemp.

Democrats gained a great deal of momentum in the 2020 election in Georgia. If their prime candidate continues to be a no-show, however, in the state then it could end up being a major wasted opportunity to continue the momentum.

At one time it seemed a certainty Abrams would run again. Now, the odds may not be better than 50-50 either way. For now, the 2018 Democratic nominee remains missing in action.

Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.