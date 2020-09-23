BRIDGES: Signs show importance of election

When traveling the highways and byways of our state, one can see there is a great deal of interest in the upcoming election.

The reason is simple: signs, signs, everywhere a sign. It’s been many years since one has been able to see as many signs for candidates running for elected office. In many ways it’s a refreshing thing.

The main reason is that it shows people are aware of the November general election. All elections are important but there seems to be even more riding on this one.

Clearly the presidential election is driving most of the interest. Donald Trump signs can be seen everywhere but that doesn’t mean you can’t see a Joe Biden sign or two.

Signs for numerous candidates running in the “jungle primary” race for the United States Senate can be seen. I have personally observed signs for nine of the candidates and no doubt more will appear in the next few weeks.

To some, political signs are nothing more than clutter. To others there are an indication of multiple things.

First, they show that someone has enough interest in the county or state or country we live in to run for elected office. Second, they show voters are not afraid to let their personal preference be known.

Letting people know where you stand on certain candidates is extremely popular in 2020. People don’t mind letting you know who they support and that you are wrong if you think the opposite.

In all likelihood there will be a record turnout for the upcoming general election. It’s not uncommon for that to happen every four years but this year’s vote total may not just break but shatter the previous mark. It’s been a while since we’ve had someone like President Trump that so many are passionate in supporting. Likewise, there is also a large group who detest him and are working to make sure he does not win re-election.

As if the upcoming election couldn’t get more tense, the recent death of longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is going to fire up the political fires even more leading into November. No doubt some remember Republicans not giving President Obama’s selection for a court vacancy a vote in his final months in office.

President Trump actually has less time remaining in his first term than Obama did so it will be interesting to see if Republicans follow their own standard from before. Some Republicans have already stated a vote to fill the vacancy on the court should not be held until the new year.

At that point either Trump will be ready for a second term or Biden will have won the White House back from the Democrats.

One surely cannot be surprised if Republicans find a way to justify a vote this time. Afterall, one of their’s is in the White House. It smells of hypocrisy but make no mistake, the Democrats are just as hypocritical when it comes to issues of this nature.

These words are being written just a couple of days after Ginsburg’s death and for the most part the remarks have been positive about her. It should be that way with all who serve on the Supreme Court. It’s certainly fine to disagree with their votes on cases but to begin bashing someone as soon as they have died is wrong.

Don’t expect the fight to replace Ginsburg to be civil, however. It doesn’t work that way and never has.

Kelly Nguyn, a Libertarian-leaning colleague of mine, summed the situation as well as anyone when saying:

“A Supreme Court judge’s job is to make judgments that uphold the Constitution and the Bill of Rights without regard to one’s personal biases. Which means being on the left or right should be irrelevant. The supreme court should be 100% constitutional and 0% partisan. I haven’t seen one news headline or social media post mention this. But I have seen both left and right commentators have a great deal of concern on whether a leftist or rightist is given the nomination (a sign of America’s continued decline towards total degradation). One may argue that the left or right is more ‘constitutional.’ Both the left and right have set the Constitution on fire countless times. Deciding which side has violated the Constitution at a higher frequency is impossible.”

Stay tuned. The presidential race just got even more interesting in its final days. All signs, whether on the side of the road or not, back that up.

Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. You can email comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.