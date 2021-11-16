BRIDGES: High school football playoffs remain special

A similar event returned in towns both large and small across our state last Friday evening.



The state high school football playoffs began and the passion this writer has for the sport’s postseason has never faded through the decades. Regular season games are always important but the urgency gets turned up several notches once the playoffs begin.

My senior year of high school was a memorable one in terms of football. Both of the schools in my hometown had undefeated regular seasons and both looked to advance far in the state playoffs.

While the playoffs ended in disappointment for both of my local teams, that football campaign is still one edged in my memory bank. More than three decades later it seems as if it happened just a few weeks ago.

The sport of football has evolved since my days in high school and most of it is for the good. Player safety concern is at an all-time high. Equipment is better, teams have full-time trainers and the players seem faster, stronger and more athletic.

A football season is a grind. The offseason program begins almost as soon as one season ends. Once the final game is complete, whenever that may be, the offseason work begins.

Spring practice is followed by more offseason conditioning and work. Teams often attend camps and compete in 7-on-7 passing leagues.

The goal of every team is to make the postseason. Many do but certainly not all of them. For some, it all ends after the regular season.

First-round playoff games often have some mismatches. It happens when a region champion takes on a number four seed from another region.

Yet, no win is guaranteed in the postseason. Upsets do happen. It is not unheard of for a No. 4 seed to win a playoff game or two. No. 3 seeds routinely defeat No. 2 seeds in the first round.

The goal is to simply win and advance. It doesn’t matter if the victory is by one point or 30. You simply want your season to continue.

Playing at home is always special but there is also something to be said about road playoff games. Some of my earliest football memories were traveling to away playoff games with my dad. Typically, a friend or two would also make the trip with us. This meant a stop to eat on the way and, if we were convincing, a stop on the way home as well.

Hopefully your alma mater or favorite team will continue playing for a few more weeks. It’s memorable for all involved and a slice of Americana that never grows stale.

Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. Reach him at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.





