BELTON: America can do better with proven outsider

In 2009, the White House was confronted with the H1N1 or “Swine Flu” virus. President Obama reassured the public that there was “no need to panic” and placed Joe Biden in charge.

“We did every possible thing wrong,” admitted Biden’s chief of staff. “60M Americans got H1N1 during that time, and it is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history. It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.”

Experts have concluded that if H1N1 was as lethal as COVID, the US would have had 2 million deaths. They also predicted 2.2M deaths from COVID. Thanks to Trump’s rapid response, we’ve only had 10% of that.

Like SARS, the Bird Flu, H1N1, and the Asian flu; COVID-19 came from China. The Communists knew last December how deadly the virus was, yet they lied to everyone, saying it was not a threat as late as February.

As early as January Trump created the Corona Task Force. Days later, he issued a ban on travel from China.

Biden called this “xenophobic.”

Trump then issued rules for nursing homes, lifted restrictions on telemedicine, enacted the Defense Production Act, created billions of pieces of PPE, and shut down the economy. He created hospitals like the Javits Center in New York City, deployed the hospital ships USNS Comfort and Mercy, and ordered GM to make ventilators. He also passed four different relief packages, pumping $3 trillion into the economy in the largest stimulus package in history.

It worked. US hospitals were never overrun, and not one American who needed a ventilator didn’t get one. Governors across the nation applauded the president, saying they got everything they asked for. “Promise made; promise kept,” said California Gov. Newsome. “We needed help, and they were there,” admitted New York Gov. Cuomo.

The result? The U.S. case fatality rate of 2.7% is lower than most other major country, save for Japan and South Korea. Many Europeans nations’ mortality rate is twice as high, three times as high, even four times worse.

It’s true that the US has a lot of cases. That’s because we’ve tested way more people than any other country: over 100 million souls. We are now distributing another 150 million tests that can be administered in 15 minutes. That means 3/4 of the US will be tested.

Normally, it takes years to develop a vaccine. Because of “Operation Warp Speed,” we have four different vaccines at the final stage of testing. That is nothing short of remarkable – and yet another example of what American businesses can accomplish when government bureaucracy gets out of the way.

The truth is, Trump has done more in 47 months than Biden has done in 47 years. He’s rebuilt the military, defeated ISIS, and signed three historic peace treaties in the Middle East. You rarely hear about that troubled region anymore, because he took off the handcuffs of our military and let our soldiers win. Far from starting more wars, Trump is bringing our troops home and making NATO pay its fair share.

Trump has been very hard on Russia and China, imposing severe sanctions and tariffs. He also armed Ukraine against Russia. He got us out of the horrible TPP and re-negotiated NAFTA in to a much better deal.

Thanks to fracking, the U.S. is energy independent for the first time in 75 years. That means we aren’t beholden to Arab nations. It also means the price at the pump is nearly half of what it was. Biden has repeatedly said he’s against fracking, and pledged to end the oil industry; handicapping one of America’s biggest strengths into an expensive, job-killing weakness.

Let me say that again: Biden said he would kill 10 million American jobs and nearly 9% of our economy.

Trump garnered the lowest unemployment rate in history for women, Blacks, Hispanics and Asians. He created the fourth largest job growth in history, nearly three times better than Obama’s. He had a monster GDP growth rate of over 3%, and brought many manufacturing jobs back to America. He also gave us a huge tax cut, helping 82% of middle-class families – and low-income workers – much more than the rich.

Biden vows to take away that cut. That means higher taxes for every middle-class family.

Trump cut hundreds of regulations, letting business work again. He also removed the burdensome Obamacare Mandate – a horrible system that raised premiums and separated people from their doctors.

If you have any doubt about who runs the country better, consider this: unemployment rate in blue states now is 11%. In the red states it’s nearly half at 6%. COVID deaths per capita are, by far, worst in four blue states. Massachusetts and Connecticut are nearly double Georgia. New York and New Jersey are triple.

Joe Biden is the ultimate insider, and one of the longest-running career politicians in American history. His only message is fear, pledging a “dark winter” for America. The only legislative accomplishment he’s ever had – in nearly 50 years – was a Crime Bill that disproportionally threw tens of thousands of Blacks in prison. He now says it was a terrible mistake.

America can do better: with an outsider with proven results.

State Rep. Dave Belton is a Republican from Morgan County, serving in the Georgia House of Representatives, District 112.