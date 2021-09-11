BECK: Time to rally around our small businesses

Debbie Harper, president of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, said it best when she recently called small businesses the “backbone” of our community.

Did you know there are roughly 28.8 million small businesses across the nation? That makes up 99.7% of all businesses in the U.S. And between 1993 and 2011, U.S. small businesses accounted for 64% of new jobs created.

Also, think about the money you’re spending when you shop small and shop local. Studies show that for every $100 spent at a local small business, about $68 stays in your local economy. When you spend that $100 outside the community or at a larger business, more than half leaves the community.

Something else to think about: That money you spend in local, small businesses not only stays in the community, but often goes toward local events and initiatives. Studies also show that small businesses are prone to donate up to 250% more than larger businesses to nonprofit and community causes.

Why am I sharing all of this? Because small businesses around the world, including many here at home, are struggling and need support.

Survey results from Statista show nearly 70% of the 885,000 small businesses in the U.S. that participated in the survey were either moderately or largely effected by the pandemic in a negative way. In April, 34% of all small businesses were still closed due to the pandemic.

So what can we do to help?

It’s simple, really — go shop. But in addition, I encourage everyone in Newton or Rockdale counties to visit savesmallbiz.net and take the pledge to “Save Small Business.”

In doing so, commit to making at least one small business purchase per week. And hey, for every 10 weeks you do so, you can be entered to win a gift card to a local restaurant, all made possible by — you guessed it — our small businesses. All you have to do is get a Save Small Business card from the chamber and fill out the card each time you make a purchase. Once the card is filled up, you can email a copy of the card to info@savesmallbiz.net.

We’ve been saying it since the pandemic began, but it still rings true today: we’re all in this together, so let’s support each other, support our small businesses and do everything we can to keep our community strong.

Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The News. Reach him at tbeck@covnews.com.

