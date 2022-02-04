BECK: Time to nominate Visions award winners

With preparations underway at The Covington News for the annual Visions, our in-depth look at the progress being made in different aspects of the community both now and in the future published every April, we need the readers’ voice.



Each year in Visions we unveil our Community Spirit Award winner, Unsung Heroes, Employer of the Year and Youth of the Year award winners.

A Community Spirit Award winner exemplifies the best of Newton County. Someone who is associated with volunteer work, favors and gestures of good will by local residents and businesses, always putting the community first.

We recognize heroes around us every day, like firefighters, cops, nurses and teachers. We know the contributions they make to society. But more difficult to recognize are the Unsung Heroes who often work behind the scenes or out of the spotlight to make life better for those around them.

The Employer of the Year Award is given to a local business or industry that has shown an outstanding investment in the Newton County and displays tremendous involvement in the enrichment of our community.

Finally, our Youth of the Year Award is given to an individual 21 years old or younger who has made an impact in Newton County by way of significant contributions, community-oriented projects and simply aiding others.

Do you know anyone deserving of these awards? Then tell us about them.

Nominations for these awards are now being accepted through the end of February. In those nominations, tell us all about your nominee by including their name, what they do, what award you’re nominating them for, and why you think they should receive the award.

Written nominations may be sent to The Covington News at 1166 Usher St. NW, Covington, GA 30014, or emailed to news@covnews.com.

The deadline is Feb. 25 at 5 p.m., so get those nominations in today!

Past Community Spirit Award winners include:

• Sheriff Ezell Brown - 2021

• Shannon Buff - 2020

• Matt Cooper - 2019

• Judge Samuel Ozburn - 2018

Past Unsung Hero Award winners include:



• Linda Hays, Phil Johnson, Bradley Stewart - 2021

• Clara Lett, Crystal Little, Michael Whatley - 2020

• Denny Dobbs, Stevanie Reynolds, Gary Stevenson - 2019

• Andre Cooper, Wendy Hankins, Claudia Minge - 2018

Past Employer of the Year award winners include:

• Piedmont Newton Hospital - 2021

• Arbor Equity - 2020

• Georgia Piedmont Technical College - 2019

• United Bank - 2018

Past Youth of the Year award winners include:

• Meredith McCrorey - 2021

• Ava Jane Teasley - 2020

• James Wilson - 2019

• Dos Harper - 2018

Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The Covington News. He may be reached at tbeck@covnews.com.

