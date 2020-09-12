BECK: The Covington News’ Wednesday edition launches this week

Next week will be a little different for myself and the staff here at The Covington News.

This Wednesday, Sept. 16, we launch our new mid-week edition of the newspaper. There have been some growing pains throughout the process, and I’m sure some of the struggles are far from over, but it will be worth it for you — our community.

Our plan to bring back a Wednesday edition wasn’t about money. It was about our readers and advertisers. Since owner Patrick Graham

purchased The Covington News in 2017, “give us more” has been a common request. As Newton County’s legal organ and leading news source since 1865, it’s our duty to provide the coverage that this community needs, and a Wednesday edition is going to help us do that.

I’m thrilled that we are able to do this for our community — my new home.

Studies show that people across the country have started to drop subscriptions and quit watching what comes from the mainstream media, and instead they are flocking to their local community newspapers. With our community still facing the heat of a pandemic and social unrest seen far and wide, bringing back a mid-week edition of The Covington News was a necessity. Our mission is to deliver a newspaper that is accurate, reliable and timely. Does that mean it will always be perfect? No, but it’s what we’re striving toward.

Now, I know what some of you are thinking: “Well, that means subscription rates are going up, right?”

Wrong.

As we launch our Wednesday edition, subscription rates will indefinitely remain at $52 per year for print and digital access — a great deal that you can capitalize on by visiting CovNews.com or calling us at 770-787-6397.

There’s still time to sign up and get the first Wednesday edition delivered to your door Sept. 16.

Businesses can also take advantage of some great advertising rates before the first edition goes out, so give us a call to see what options best work for your budget.

It’s an exciting time for The Covington News and Newton County, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.

Taylor Beck is the publisher and editor of The Covington News. He may be reached at tbeck@covnews.com