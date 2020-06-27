Beck: It’s funny how life happens

In 2012, weeks before I graduated from high school, I wrote what was called a “senior prophecy” to predict how my life would turn out over the next 10 years. Doing so was part of a long-standing yearbook tradition, but it was one I never took seriously.

If I remember correctly, my daft teenage self predicted I would be a “stay-at-home son” by day and a “world champion chicken fighter” by night — practically Sand Mountain’s version of Tiger King.

It was, of course, a joke.

If I were to be realistic, I would have probably said I had aspirations to graduate from college, come home to work an easygoing job, make a decent living and live the bachelor lifestyle — though, nothing too exciting.

It’s funny how life happens.

Now, at 25 years old, I’m married with two children. Sunday afternoon, I left my home in Alabama and did what was once unthinkable. I drove 178 miles to start a new life in Covington and begin my tenure as editor and publisher of The Covington News.

Though I’ll miss many folks back on Sand Mountain, I’m enthusiastic to see where this journey leads me and my family. As I continue learning more about the area, I look forward to becoming a lifelong member of the community.

To our readers and advertisers: I want you to know that I’m committed to Covington and Newton County, and my desire is to see that every publication we produce is captivating, yet informative, accurate and balanced — a product you can be proud to support.

Taylor Beck is the editor and publisher of The Covington News. He can be reached at tbeck@covnews.com