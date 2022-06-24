BECK: EMS services must be addressed

As I’ve written before, efficient and reliable EMS services are imperative for a community’s quality of life. If those running the show can’t be depended on, then why would anyone choose to continue living in or locate their businesses to such a place?

That’s why inside this weekend’s edition you’ll notice a lot of space dedicated to sharing information about Newton County’s EMS services.

It was a cry for change and improvement that prompted the in-depth review and analysis. City officials publicly aired their grievances in late May with zone license holder Piedmont Newton Hospital and subcontractor National EMS. City officials took issue with response times that they deemed were inadequate, as well as an often devastating lack of ambulances and personnel.

But upon review of a plethora of documents that included contracts and CAD reports, and then questioning the parties involved, it was discovered National EMS is operating up to the standard agreed on with Piedmont Newton Hospital and in line with state guidelines — despite major staffing shortages.

So, my view on the matter is simple. Now that the complaints and criticisms have been voiced, city and county government officials and health care executives of Piedmont Newton Hospital and National EMS need to come together and better communicate what changes and improvements they feel are needed to better serve the residents of Newton County — whether they be contractual or operational. While National EMS may be doing the best it can, it is apparent something must be done to better serve our community.

Once those items are quickly identified, solutions need to be created and then executed.

No more empty, hour-long meetings overtaken by emotion-laden ranting and raving. It’s time to take significant, productive action.

This is an emergency. A request for aid has been made. How, and when, will they respond to this call?

Taylor Beck is the editor and publisher of The News. Reach him at tbeck@covnews.com.

