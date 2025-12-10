CHANCEY: Don’t Forget! Apply the Ten Commandments of Christmas

In an edition of Bill Keane’s popular comic strip, “Family Circus,” young Billy sees many of the ads displayed during this time of year.

“Don’t forget the candy!”

“Don’t forget the wrapping paper!”

“Don’t forget the stocking stuffers!”

“Don’t forget the Christmas lights!”

The final panel shows Billy drawing a picture. His artwork shows the stable with Mary and Joseph standing beside baby Jesus. Above the scene, Billy wrote, “Don’t forget!”

We’re at the point in our lead-up to Christmas in which the pace quickens, the stress mounts, and the “to do” list keeps growing. Maybe we’ve decked our halls, but there’s still so much to be done. God never intended for Christmas to evolve into the monstrosity it has become.

Christmas is the biggest celebration on the calendar, but do we know what we are celebrating? Do we remember WHO we are celebrating?

What is that? Who is that? As I John 4:14 reads, “The Father sent the Son to be the Savior of the World.”

What does that mean? Paul put it this way in Philippians 2:6-7, which reads, “who (speaking of Jesus) was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men . . .” Jesus made the intentional choice to leave heaven and be born on this earth.

In this passage, Paul proclaimed the preexistent Christ chose to step out of heaven and take on flesh, though He was still fully God. Jesus didn’t just resemble God. He was and is God in His nature, essence, and being. Jesus willingly let go of His heavenly status and emptied Himself, but not of His deity.

Jesus “took on” the form of a servant as He willingly embraced a lowly, humble position. Jesus came in the likeness of man (verse 8). He was born the same way we are born. He experienced every human characteristic we experience, yet did not sin. Jesus “. . . humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross” (2:8). Jesus fulfilled the mission for which He came, dying on the cross to pay the penalty for our sin.

Let’s not forget His coming is what Christmas is about. Maybe these “Ten Commandments of Christmas” will help us keep a proper focus as we approach the day we celebrate His birth:

Deliberately make Christ the center of your celebration. Do not allow any event, person, or responsibility to overshadow celebrating the birth of Jesus. If we’re not intentional, our “to do” lists will crowd Jesus out. Reflect daily on the magnitude of God’s Gift to us. Talk about God’s sacrificial Gift with reverence and awe. Recount His mighty works. Immerse yourself in the Word of God and read all about the story of Christmas: the prophecies, the gospels, the personalities, etc. Mary’s song in Luke 1 is saturated with 12 references to Old Testament scripture. She knew God’s word and was able to quote it. Our congregation is reading together one chapter of Luke each day, until we reach Luke 24 on Christmas Eve. I’m reading an Advent devotional book along with my scripture readings. Worship personally and corporately. There’s nothing like the family being in church with your church family worshipping together, singing the carols, hearing the story of Christmas proclaimed. Once Mary declared her submission and obedience to God, she worshipped. Find a way to share with the needy this Christmas. Many are not as fortunate as we are. Sometimes life happens, and people fall on hard times. Be intentional about your daily relationship with Jesus. Do not allow traditions, American customs, and travel to take the place of your daily time with Jesus. Pace yourself. Don’t overcommit your calendar and take time to rest and relax so you won’t be too stressed to focus on Jesus. Have extra patience with those you encounter (fellow shoppers, other drivers, pesty neighbors) and those who serve you (the delivery persons, salespeople, servers). Go overboard to be kind. Support our international missionaries with prayer support and giving. Give the gift of forgiveness. Don’t carry a grudge into this Christmas season. Let it go. Forgive as God has forgiven you.

David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, GA, and serves as transitional pastor at Griffin Church, Griffin, GA. Check out his three books and other writings at www.davidchancey.com.