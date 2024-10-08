BRIDGES: Political differences mean little when fellow Americans are in so much need

The weather in recent days has helped all of us in Walton County begin to forget about the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Power has been restored to all residents locally and the trees which fell have been cut and removed.

We all still fortunate that the brunt of Hurricane Helene missed us. Yes, we had some issues, but overall it was nowhere what it could have been.

Other Georgians, however, along with those in neighboring states were not as lucky. Thousands of Georgians in South Georgia are still without power and reports say it could be weeks before everything is completely restored.

In parts of North Carolina entire homes, roads and businesses were literally washed away. The pictures of these areas definitely speak a thousand words.

Fortunately, state and national leaders have been quick to respond to those in need.

Power crews from across the county have been in Georgia working non-stop to get electricity back on. Many have not seen their families since the hurricane moved through.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been across the state looking at the damaged areas and getting help to those who need it.

President Joe Biden has put national relief into motion. It has been a time of everyone working together to help our fellow Americans. Kemp thanked President Biden for getting the ball rolling so quickly on national relief funds.

It’s been great seeing our country pull together to help those in need. Local companies such as Faith In Serving Humanity has also sprung into action helping getting essential supplies to those in need.

Cindy Little is a true hero in directing FISH and making sure people don’t go without.

It was a devastating thing when Hurricane Helene rolled through. It was a long night waiting for what the impact might be. While we made it through, others clearly were not as fortunate.

Homes were lost. Businesses were lost. Fellow Americans literally lost everything they had. For them it will be a very long road back to normalcy.

In times like this we realize how much we take for granted things like electricity, clean, running water and even a house to go home to.

It has been great, however, in a time of political divide that we have been able to come together and help those who need it most. Political differences mean little in times like this.

A big thank you to all the linemen who are still working to get power back to those who still don’t have it and to all who have stepped in to help when it has been so desperately needed. Hopefully each of them will be back home with their families soon.

Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.