BELTON: Olympic Tragedy

I must confess, I love the Olympics.

I’m always amazed at the years of toil and devotion these athletes put in to get there. I love the countless stories of common individuals that rise out of obscurity to become global legends. But most of all, I love the international spirit of all the nations coming together to celebrate peace, not war.



I also must make another confession…I actually like France. One of my best vacations ever was a two-week journey through Normandy with my family, where we were greeted by friendly people who are still grateful that we liberated them from the Nazis.



Indeed, it is an odd fact that France is the only major European nation that America has never been at war with. We always say that we have a “special relationship” with Great Britain, “two peoples who are separated by a common language.” But we’ve also fought two wars against the British, including the War of 1812, a conflict that inspired the words of the “Star Spangled Banner” and saw the British burn down the White House.



And, of course, America would never have won our own War of Independence without the help of France.



But as much as I love the Olympics and France, I am very disappointed with the Games in Paris. Their blatant attack on Christianity during the Opening Ceremony was cowardly and outrageous. Children all over the world were suddenly subjected to several instances of gratuitous sex, including a ménage à trois and a naked man displaying his genitals.



Why? What does sex have to do with the Olympics?



There was another gruesome display of the famous beheading of Marie Antoinette.



Why? The vulgar assassination of their own queen is one of the most ignoble moments of French history, It occurred during their famous “Reign of Terror” that lead to a decade of war and caused the death of over 10 million people. Why display such odious violence in a celebration that was created to celebrate peace?



But the obscenity that most people are talking about, was the risqué mockery of the Last Supper.



Again…why?



The Olympics are supposed to celebrate unity, where peoples of all races, ethnicities, and religions come together in a rare moment of peace. Why offend and thereby exclude 2.4B Christians with this vulgar display? What “unity” did they hope to achieve?



Of course, these Leftists would never dare to insult Muslims that way…or Hindus…or Buddhists.



But because the West hates itself (and they know the Media will cover for them), they know they can get away with this craven attack on Christianity.



Of course, we’ve also seen an unprecedented attack on the Jews this year; right after Israel suffered their worst atrocity since the Holocaust. Innocent Jewish babies being roasted alive, women being gang-raped, and hundreds of Jewish hostages…and yet people in America are still shouting “Death to the Jews!”



Why?



Because the Left hates the fact that Freedom, Tolerance, Individual Rights, Equality, and Love for your Neighbor was created by the Judeo-Christian culture of the West.



The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics is supposed to be about the athletes who spend decades of their lives to be part of one, magical moment in the spotlight.



That moment was stolen from those hard-working athletes by narcissistic Leftists who put in almost zero effort to be there. Years of sacrifice of inspiring athletes was hijacked by selfish Leftists who put their own agenda before the athletes.



Jews and Christians must wake up to the fact we are under attack by a Leftist culture that despises anyone that they can’t control.



Dave Belton is a former state representative for District 112, which includes portions of Morgan and Newton counties.

