BECK: P-card spending record will speak for itself

This article is an opinion.

There has been much talk lately about P-cards and how they’re being used by Newton County’s elected officials.

A few weeks ago, a social media group with alleged connections to a former county official accused Newton Chairman Marcello Banes of using his county purchasing card for personal gain. In response, Banes released reports containing receipts and details for every charge beginning in 2017 and running through this year. Those payments included everything from car washes to restaurant tabs and plane flights.

“I have followed the county’s policies and procedures and the reports and receipts are verified by the Finance Department,” Banes said in defense of his spending. “My P-Card is open to the public.”

After Banes’ P-card spending was brought to light, the public has continued its questioning, now bringing other commissioners under the microscope.

We have received many letters and comments suggesting countywide corruption and the squandering of resources.

As accusations fly and assumptions run rampant, your newspaper will let the record speak for itself.

The Covington News entered an open records request this week for P-card spending reports from the county finance department for all of Newton County’s commissioners and any others with clearance to use county P-cards.

In due time, we will see those records and the truth will be brought to light.

If there is any wrongdoing concerning P-card spending, the records will show such activity. And if we stumble onto anything suspicious or inconspicuous, clarity will be sought, and the facts will be brought to light.

Some might believe this is an extreme measure to take, but this is simply our duty, and further, speaks to the crucial role of community newspapers. Without them, residents would be left in the dark on things taking place within their local government, and the truth, quite possibly, would never see the light of day.

In 1865, when the first pages of The Covington News were printed and your local newspaper was born, a commitment was made to be the community’s trusted “watchdog” by keeping the public informed and presenting facts on local issues.

Sure, there’s been many changes over the last 156 years, but nothing is going to change this newspaper’s role in the community now.





Taylor Beck is editor and publisher of The News. He may be reached at tbeck@covnews.com.