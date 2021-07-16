Mrs. Zeelon Elliott McSwain, 105, passed away July 11, 2021, in her son’s home in Oxford, Georgia. Mrs. McSwain was born in Buffalo, South Carolina on April 14, 1916, a daughter to the late Bertha and Columbus Elliott.



Zeelon was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church and retired from Wallace Thompson Hospital in Union, South Carolina where she was a License Practical Nurse. Zeelon served many years as the President of the South Carolina LPN Association.

Zeelon is preceded in death by her husband, John M. McSwain, son, Joel F. McSwain, parents, Columbus S. Elliott and Bertha Vess Elliott, sisters, Mildred Elliott Snyder and Mable Elliott Kingsmore and brothers, Carl Elliott, Mac Elliott, Rudy Elliott, and Paul Elliott. Mrs. McSwain is survived by her son, Homer E. McSwain Sr. and his wife, Edith of Oxford, Georgia, her brother, Sam V. Elliott and his wife, Jeannine of Buffalo, South Carolina, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren.

The family wishes to express a special “Thank You” to the staff and nurses of Homestead Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. McSwain.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at Union Memorial Gardens Cemetery by Doug Estes. The family will receive friends at the gravesite after the service.

