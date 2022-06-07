Zachary Taylor Foster, of Covington, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 25. Zachary enjoyed camping, fishing, and loved fast cars. He liked hanging out with his friends and family, and he cherished the time spent with his parents.

Survivors include his parents, Gerald and Leslie Foster; siblings, Austin, Gerald, Jr., Corey, Marquita, Santoria, Jaylen; grandmothers, Carolyn Peters, Jeanette Foster; aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; friends; the love of his life, Allie; and his best friend, Eddreon Stanley.

A Funeral Service for Zachary will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Justin Adams officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home Tuesday, June 7, from 5–8 p.m.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.