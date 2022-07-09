Mr. Wilson Banks, age 86, a lifelong resident of Mansfield passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born March 17, 1936 to Holland and Lurlene Banks who have preceded him in death. Mr. Banks worked for Cowan and Cowan Appliance and Major Appliance before starting his own business as a plumber and electrician. He was a hard-working man and loved being outside. Mr. Banks also enjoyed gardening and gardened with his mule “Katie” for years before she died in 2014. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Rutledge. Along with his parents, Mr. Banks was preceded in death by his 7 siblings.



Mr. Banks is survived by his wife Elsie Banks; his children Kenneth Banks (Pam) of Mansfield, Lee Banks (Connie) of Mansfield, and Holly Restivo (Marion) of Covington; his grandchildren Kensey, Andrew, Luke, Lewis, Ellen, and Mark; his great grandchildren Caroline, Brett, Lillia, Gabriel, Harlan, Phillip, and Evie; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Stephen Chambers officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.