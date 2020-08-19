William O. Nunnally (Bill) of Social Circle, Georgia died Aug. 15, 2020.

Born in 1937 in Atlanta, he was the son of William White and Gertrude Stephens Nunnally. He grew up in Rutledge, Georgia, and attended Morgan County schools. Bill was a graduate of the University of Georgia and a long-time and proud supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs. He attended many games and enjoyed talking with friends about each season’s team. His friends were many and increased in numbers whenever he met someone new. He was always interested in those he met, asking lots of questions and quickly becoming a familiar and trusted friend. With a great sense of humor, Bill enjoyed a good joke and loved to laugh. Bill served in the Air Force and later sold medical equipment and was a talented home builder in Walton, Newton and Morgan counties. He loved to garden and, in turn, to share his bounty with friends and neighbors.

Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Harriett D. Nunnally as well as beloved nephews and their wives, William H. and Susan Klima and Don and Karen Klima and very special great nephews.

Graveside services for Mr. Nunnally will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Covington City Cemetery with Reverend Kale Rush officiating. Because Bill loved his dog, Dolly, his constant companion and much-loved friend, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to give to an animal charity of their choice. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014. 770-786-2524

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.