Tullie James Kennedy

Tullie James (T.J.) Kennedy of Shady Dale, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 60. T.J. was known for his larger-than-life personality and his gift for making people laugh. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, watching wrestling, watching movies on his phone, and he never turned down a good meal, especially if it included crawfish, crab legs, or chitlins. Additionally, he took great joy in playing Uno with his family and friends. T.J. will be remembered as a loving son, father, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Moye and Annie Mae Kennedy: and sisters, Nancy McMichael, Shirley Jones.



Survivors include his son, Justin Kennedy (Diana); grandson, Curtis Kennedy; sister, Janice Brooks (Jeffery); niece, Candice McMichael (Samantha); nephews, Jacob Brooks, Jeremy Brooks (Victoria), James McMichael; great-nephews, Tyler McMichael (Kaytlynn), Eric McMichael; family friend, Elizabeth Griffith; close friend, Todd Hallis; as well as his loyal dog, MessPot.

A Celebration of Life for T.J. will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, 12 Noon, at Providence Baptist Church, 520 Railroad Street, in Shady Dale, with Pastor Ed Westbrook officiating. Friends are invited to visit with his family one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 A.M. to 12 Noon.

