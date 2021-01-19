Troy Arthur Bledsoe, 84 of Social Circle, GA passed away on January 16, 2021 after an extended illness.

Troy, also known as Arthur or “TAB” was born on May 3, 1936 in Atlanta, GA before moving to St. Simons Island, GA where he graduated from Glynn Academy, Class of 1954.

Troy attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega before entering Navy Flight School in Pensacola, FL. After flight school he served one tour of duty on board the USS Leyte CV(S) 32. He then attended Georgia State University for his Bachelor’s degree and received his Master’s in Rehabilitation counseling at the University of Georgia - Go Dawgs!

He spent his 34 year career working in various roles within the State and Federal Government, with his favorite role being that of a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor during his early years.

Troy enjoyed his years as a member and Elder at Luther Hayes Presbyterian Church in Mansfield, GA. He was also on the Newton County Planning and Zoning Commission Board for 18 years.

Troy and Betty spent many years tending to and enjoying their organic “Victory Garden” at their East Newton home. A few years prior to his retirement in 1996 he developed a love for wood turning and spent many hours enjoying his custom wood working shop. He became a Master Wood Turner and enjoyed his small consignment business that he coined ‘The Old Cracker Workshop”. He provided personal classes in his workshop and taught for many years at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, NC.

Although Troy could be a private person, those that knew him knew his love for jokes, pranks and humorous stories and limericks. He loved to stir up trouble and make others laugh. He always made sure to never miss watching his favorite sports teams - the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves and was an avid fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Betty Ann Marler Bledsoe of Demopolis, Al., son Robert Bradford Bledsoe “Brad” (Lori), Rebecca Gayle Bledsoe Specht (Arthur), his brother Lee Bledsoe (Debbie), grandchildren Bradley Trey Bledsoe, Chelsie Linae Bledsoe Johnson (Braden), Christa Waterman Gill (Mitch), Jamie Waterman and Samantha Specht, and many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceeded in death by his parents James Troy Bledsoe and Martha Gay Bledsoe of St. Simons Island, GA, and brother Lawrence Denney Bledsoe (Sherry).

Arrangements are being handled by Wheeler Funeral Home in Covington, GA. No services are scheduled at this time but hope to have a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project Veterans Organization, 1349 W. Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309 Or Luther Hayes Presbyterian Church, C/O Mrs. Mike Whatley, 7119 Golfside Dr. SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.