Tim McGaffney, son of Geraldine and William McGaffney, passed away Wednesday evening, June 14th, 2023. He was born in Youngstown Ohio on December 19th, 1948 and grew up in the small town of Circleville with his Mother, Father and Sister Michelle. Tim attended Ohio State University and after completing his education, was employed by the Purina Pet Food Co. for whom he traveled extensively. Seeking to put down roots, Tim put his education to further use in Covington Georgia, where he became a much admired History teacher at Newton Public High School. His love and knowledge of History and Music, especially the Jazz idiom, from the 1920’s through the late Bop era was impressive, to say the least. He maintained a collection of first pressed Vinyl albums which rivals many specialty record stores. Furthermore, he initiated a “Jazz” club for those at the school wishing to learn more about the intersection of History and Music of the period.

During his tenure at Newton High, Tim was selected teacher of the year on more than one occasion, proof of his love and enthusiasm for bringing History to life.

His affection for animals, especially dogs, manifested in a life-long guardianship of many hunting breeds, the last of whom, a Brittany spaniel named “Sweet Potato Pie” survives him and is being well cared for.

Tim was equally adept with a cue stick as with a pen, and was a master both at the art of the Limerick and the bank shot. He left this world much as he lived it, peacefully, unafraid, and on his own terms. he was 75 years old and is survived by four nieces who reside out of state.