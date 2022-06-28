Thomas (Tom) Herbert Bailey, of Mansfield, GA, was called home to Heaven on Friday, June 24, 2022. Born and raised in Wilmington, NC, he had a wonderful and fulfilling 90 years of life.



Known to all as Tom Bailey, he served in the US Navy as a young man. Catching the bug to fly early on, he had bought his own airplane and had his pilot’s license by age 22.

Mr. Bailey was a life-long Mason Emeritus, Member- American Legion, and most important to him, a highly regarded REALTOR Emeritus for his many years of service in the real estate industry. He began his own company here in Covington in September 1965, and kept it continuously open for 50 years through all sorts of trying, and good, times.

Tom was the patriarch of the family, having had his mother and father, Esther and Purely Casteen, and his brother Lee, all precede him in death.

Tom Bailey leaves behind a wonderful family, beginning with his loving wife of 43 years, Wanda Hancock Bailey. His children are Jeff and Laurie Bailey, of Johns Island, SC, David and Bonnie Bailey, of Covington, GA, and Laura and Phillip Gregory, of Snellville, GA.

The family extended to his grandchildren, Seth Bailey, Ian Bailey, Eric Murphy, Matthew Murphy, Taylor Gregory, and Serah Ashley Nock.

And last but not the least, his great-grandchildren, Skyler Nock, Trae Nock, and Mabel Bailey. Numerous nieces and nephews are lovingly included.

Mr. Bailey’s funeral was held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 1 P.M. Mr. Allen Lemonds officiated. His service was held in the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan on the Access Rd. in Covington, GA. Visitation with the family began at 12 Noon before the service. Interment immediately followed the service at Lawnwood Memorial Park.

Flowers are appreciated; however, monetary gifts to the American Heart Association are welcome.

The family would like to thank the people of Covington and Newton County that all knew Tom for their friendship, admiration, and love. He loved living here.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Tom’s family.

