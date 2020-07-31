Thomas Mark Burroughs, age 60 of Social Circle, passed away on July 25, 2020.

He was born on April 18, 1960, to the late Thomas Jack and Doris Poole Burroughs. Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Burroughs.

He was an HVAC Service Technician with Local Union 72 for 32 years. He loved to hunt and was an avid Georgia Bulldog Football fan.

Surviving members of his family are his wife of 34 years, Donna Hall Burroughs; daughter and future son-in-law Misty Burroughs (James); sisters and brother-in-law, Debbie Burroughs and Patricia Neely (Freddie); sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Mack and Deborah McKibben and Kathy Hall and several nieces and nephews. He also had countless friends that he considered to be like his brothers.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle with the Rev. Jeff Clegg and Pastor Mack McKibben officiating.

The family asks that visitors please wear a face mask to the service and practice social distancing.