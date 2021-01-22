Thomas Chiles Crenshaw, of Covington passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the age of 95. The much-loved father, grandfather, and friend was born in Atlanta on October 1925 to Thomas C. Crenshaw and Mary Rollins Crenshaw.

He served as an Aviation Cadet for the U.S. Naval Reserve in World War II from 1943-47, and as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Tom graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia in 1949, and had a long career in sales, most notably for Faultless Starch where he worked for 21 years before retiring in 1997. A long-standing member of several organizations, he had been a proud member of the Freemasons since 1951, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity since 1946, and Kiwanis Club since the 2000s. Throughout his life, he loved reminiscing, eating good meals, traveling the world and dancing the jitterbug, especially with his late wife of 60 years, Charlen Miles Crenshaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister, Julianna Crenshaw Burt. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Crenshaw Laseter of Covington; son, Rick Deemer and his wife Mary; son, Rob Deemer and his wife, Nancy; son, David Deemer and his wife, Patti; 9

Grandchildren, Michele Deemer, Paige Deemer Caras and her husband, Mike, Gray Deemer and his wife, Amberly, Barclay Deemer Allen, Kelly Davidson, Waites Laseter, Helen Laseter Smith, Julianna Laseter and her fiance, Sigmund Lilian, Catherine Laseter; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Plans for a memorial service will be postponed until a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Arts Association of Newton County.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Crenshaw’s family.



