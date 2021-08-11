Thomas Barker

Mr. Thomas “Chief Barker” Barker, age 84, of Covington, passed away Aug. 7, 2021. He was born Nov. 24, 1936 to John and Emma Barker who have preceded him in death. Mr. Barker served in the United States Army before entering his life long career fighting fires. He was loved by many and known as “Chief Barker” by all. Mr. Barker enjoyed watching sports especially the Atlanta Braves. His sons and grandsons had a tradition where all “the guys” would go camping and fish in the mountains. This tradition was especially important on Father’s Day until the women interfered and started going. The family said Chief did not like that and they would all get a good laugh. He will be greatly missed. Along with his parents, Mr. Barker is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Barker and sister, Jose Barker.



Mr. Barker is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Nona Barker; children, Billy Barker, Lennie Barker and his wife Annslee; grandchildren, Brandon Barker (Mistie), Chad Barker (Tonya), Miranda Barker, John Barker Jr. (Christina), Patrick Miller, Nicholas Miller; great-grandchildren, Tayler, Reagan, Brynlee, Haley, Storm, Cole, Chloe, Damien, Cameron, Cain, John Michael, Piper Ann, Dalton, Sophia; sister, Mattie Wyatt, along with other family and close friends. A memorial service for Mr. Barker will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. at the chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Preacher Robert Nash officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 2-4 p.m. prior to service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.



