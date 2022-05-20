Steven Wayne Bostian, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 76.

Mr. Bostian was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd and former member of All Saints Episcopal Church, in Gastonia, North Carolina. A native of Bostian Heights, North Carolina, he attended Appalachian State University and obtained a master’s degree in economics in 1971. Mr. Bostian resided in Gastonia, North Carolina from 1972 until 2020, when he moved to Covington, Georgia. He led a career in education and was the Business Department Chair at Gaston Community College for 29 years until his retirement in 1997. Mr. Bostian later taught economics and business management at Belmont Abbey College until retiring again in 2020. Mr. Bostian was known as “Rowdy” by the family and friends that were closest to him. Steve was a kind, loving, generous, genuine, and independent spirit that made a lasting impression on his students, friends, and family. His sarcasm and quick wit will be remembered by many different people in many different states and countries. He was a unique balance of energies, and he was 100% heart.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Rebecca and Harold Brown Bostian, and

Mr. Bostian is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Beard Bostian; sons, Banks Bostian, Brice Bostian (Blaney Carter); and grandchildren, Afton, Talia, Leena, Rambler.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to Church of the Good Shepherd – Memorial Garden Fund, your own home church, or any other charitable cause.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.