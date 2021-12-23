Steven Daryl Connell, Sr., of Oxford, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 63.

A lifelong resident of Newton County, Mr. Connell was a 1975 graduate of Newton County Comprehensive High School and a member of the Local 48 Insulator’s Union. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on them and in his younger years he liked hunting and fishing. Mr. Connell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years, Patricia Connell.



Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Lowery (Travis); son, Steven Daryl Connell, II; grandchildren, Brannan Lowery, Jessé Lowery, Jordan Wade McCullough; parents, Jackson and Barbara Connell; brothers, Keith Connell, David Connell (Riza), Tommy Connell (Sharon); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Connell will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Sunday, December 26, from 5-7 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

