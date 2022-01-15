Sherry Cartledge, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 56. Ms. Cartledge, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister was a dedicated employee at Leapin’ Lizards Pet Shop for 35 years where she built lasting friendships. She was very grounded in her Christian faith and was a prayer warrior. Though faced with many adversities, her inspirational and positive demeaner will be most remembered and she has left a lasting impression with everyone she met.



Survivors include her life partner, Hank Adams; son, Christopher Mayes; grandson, Austin Mayes; mother, Sheryl Oechsle; father, Franklin Cartledge (Norma); sisters, Frankie Anne Small (Todd), Amy Abell (Robert); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Visitation for Mrs. Cartledge will be held Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 2–4 p.m., at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington.

