Sallie-Amanda “Joy” Lemonds Anglin passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed. Born and raised in Covington, Joy worked as a licensed Insurance Agent for 28 years, and thoroughly enjoyed serving her clients and customers with kind words and a warm smile. She enjoyed spending time at lake Oconee with friends and family, vacationing along the Gulf Coast, taking cruises, concert-going, and attending community events. Joy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David Anglin of Newborn; daughters Autumn Rafford (Byron) of Kathleen, and Allison McDowell of Social Circle; grandchildren Tripp, Emmersen, and George Rafford, all of Kathleen, and Karsyn Prothro, Brooks and Gage Brown, all of Social Circle; mother Chloe Kendrick Robertson of Athens; sisters Susan Criscolo (Cris) of Lawrenceville, Stephanie Anglin (Rusty) of Oxford, and Stacey Murphy (Ray) of Grayson; brothers Terry Lemonds (Brenda) of St. Mary’s, Grant Lemonds (Marsha) of Covington, and Danny Lemonds (Beth) of Monroe. A public celebration of life is planned for 12 p.m. on June 19, 2021, at Covington Mill United Methodist Church (formerly Trinity United Methodist) in Covington. In addition to her father Albert Lemonds, Joy was preceded in death by her brother Kent Lemonds, and sister Shari Boyd. Expressions of sympathy may be made in whichever way(s) you wish.

