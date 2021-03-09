Mrs. Ruth Leinweber passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born on October 16, 1936 to Walter and Clara Bedford in the upper-thumb of Michigan, who have both preceded her in death. Her father, Walter Bedford, ran a small but happy farm. On the farm they lived in an old farm house, which was full of love, joy and music. Their lives in that community were centered on worship and their family was very involved in the activities at Hayes Methodist Church. Mrs. Leinweber graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in English Literature and she later completed a Master’s Degree from Eastern Michigan with a focus on the writings of William Shakespeare. She came from a musical family and was an accomplished pianist.



In 1959 Ruth married Ron Leinweber and the couple had two children, David and Clara. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as an advance placement English literature teacher at West Bloomfield High School, in metro Detroit. During the sixties and seventies her classroom, adorned with colorful posters and inspirational sayings, was a popular hangout for students before, during and after school hours. While at West Bloomfield she also headed state champion debate teams and forensic teams. Upon her retirement, The Oakland Press ran a feature, front-page story on her legacy in education and teaching. She retired to her hometown of Pigeon, Michigan where she became a popular piano teacher whose recitals were often covered in the local paper.

In recent years, she lived at Merryvale Assisted Living Facility in Oxford, Georgia, continuing her lifelong habits of piano-playing, poetry reading, and Church attendance. She is survived by her children David and Clara, 5 grandchildren, her special friend Clarence, many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.

Funeral services will be at Newborn United Methodist Church Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2 o’clock. Interment will follow at the Oxford Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Todd Hilton will host the celebration of her wonderful life.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.