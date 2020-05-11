Ruby Lee Sheppard, of Covington, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Mrs. Sheppard was firmly grounded in her faith as a Christian and was a charter member of Canaan Baptist in Covington. She could easily be described as a caring family woman who enjoyed any opportunity to gather with loved ones. Cheering on her grandchildren when they played sports was something she did with enthusiasm and excitement, and given the chance, Mrs. Sheppard was a great fishing partner to her husband, Edward. She also liked to sew, work crossword puzzles, do needlepoint, and she was a passionate fan of Braves baseball. Mrs. Sheppard was preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Bloodworth; second husband, Edward Lee Sheppard; son, Lamar Sheppard; parents, Ed Willie and Ruby Lou Patrick; sisters, Evelyn Parrish, Lula Marshburn; and brothers, Milton Patrick, Jack Patrick, Junior Patrick.





Mrs. Sheppard’s memory will remain in the hearts of her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Ginger Bloodworth; daughter and son-in-law, Gloria Jean and David Capell; daughter-in-law, Linda Sheppard; grandchildren, Kim and Marty Gibbs, Bryan Bloodworth, Tara and Jason Kitchens, Tim and Sharon Capell, Tracy and Ricky Patterson, Stacy and Tim Needham, Joel and Tonya Sheppard, Jeri and Pacer Wilborn; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dot Hollis; and brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Sandra Patrick.





A Funeral Service for Mrs. Sheppard will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 2:30 P.M., at her residence, 4814 Salem Road, in Covington, with Pastor Billy Ingram officiating and interment following in Covington City Cemetery, Davis Street, in Covington. Friends may visit with her family at the residence prior to the service, from 1:00 - 2:30 P.M. Flowers are acceptable, or memorial donations may be made to Canaan Baptist Church , 5581 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016, or Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.



