Roy Lee Townley, of Oxford, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the age of 87. Mr. Townley was a dedicated employee at General Motors for 31 years. He was a hard worker who provided enormously for his family. Mr. Townley never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his garden and was always picky about who he let help toil in it. Mr. Townley will be remembered as a wonderful husband, daddy, and Papa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Benjamin and Annie Robbie Townley, sister, Betty Townley; brothers, Bobby Gene Townley, and Benny Townley

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Jo Townley; Daughters and son-in-law, Vickie and Benny Hardy, Tina Suggs; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kris Townley; grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Lesli Hardy, Kasey Hardy, Chad and Kaitlyn Suggs, Cameron and Rhiannon Townley, Kelli and Nathan McMillin, Colton Townley, Anna Suggs; great-grandchildren, Skylar English, Karli Hardy, Lylah Hardy, Nora Jo Hardy, Georgia Allgood, Raleigh Townley, Saylor-Elizabeth Suggs; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Douglas New, Shirley Wilson, Dot Stone; brother, Hubert L. Townley, Sr.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Townley will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Rev. Hulon Knight officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, two hours prior to his service, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services. In addition, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less in our facility at one time. Please honor these restrictions for the safety of the family, yourself, and our staff.

