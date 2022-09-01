Rosemary Hargrove, of Oxford, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 95. Mrs. Hargrove was a faithful member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was devoted to God putting him first and her family second. Mrs. Hargrove was an honorary Master 4H member as well as a member of the Covington Woman’s Club. She enjoyed taking care of her family and loved them all. Mrs. Hargrove was preceded in death by her first husband, Victor Allen Holmes; husband, Arthur L. Hargrove; daughter, Kathleen Collins; son, Victor Holmes; parents, Alexander Isadore and Ellen Vaeth; sisters, Elizabeth Self, Joanne McVay, Nancy Ginter; brothers, David Vaeth, Joseph Vaeth, Frank Vaeth; and son-in-law, Daniel Collins.



Survivors include her son, Tom Holmes (Lynda); daughter-in-law, Glynda Holmes; step-children, Arthur Hargrove, III (Myra), Douglas Hargrove (Judith), Arlene Woods (Charles); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; as well as sisters-in-law, Bette Vaeth, Bonnie Vaeth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine’s Catholic Church; 4H at https://4-h.org/ways-to-give/ ; or to charity of your choice.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Hargrove will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 11524 Highway 278, in Covington, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington.

