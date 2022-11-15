Ronald Keith “Bue” Fuller, Sr., of Covington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on his 67th birthday, Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Covington, GA to Gloria Jean (Parker) Fuller and the late Ervin Franklin Fuller. Bue was the proprietor of Frank’s Restaurant and Best Septic Tank Service for more than 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Stewart Community until the day he died. His memory will forever be cherished by his wife Vivian Castellana Fuller; sons, Ronald Keith Fuller, Jr. and Patrick Castellana Fuller; as well as notable family members, Joanna Jones, Emanuele Castellana, Michael Castellana and Chris Castellana. He will also be remembered by remaining members of the Castellana, Fuller and Jones families that all loved him deeply. A Private Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Parker Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emory Winship Cancer Instititue at https://together.emory.edu/give/to/patient-care-and-community-health/winship-cancer-institute. Condolences may be made at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.



