Rodney Bankston

Mr. Rodney C. Bankston, age 68, a lifelong resident of Newton County passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Funeral services were held at 2 o’clock Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Jason Johnson officiating. Interment followed at Oxford Historical Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.

J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, Inc, 2157 East Street SE, Covington, GA 30014 was entrusted with the services.

www.harwellfuneralhome.com



