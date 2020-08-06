By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Rochelle McRay
obit

Rochelle McRay, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 82. 

Because of Mrs. McRay’s love for working with people, she was a longtime waitress at Henderson’s Restaurant and previously a beautician and owner of her own salon. She was a brilliant seamstress, enjoyed cooking, gardening both vegetables and flowers, and was a big animal lover. Mrs. McRay loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Earl McRay “Took”; parents, Richard Hubert and Christine (Noles) Roulan; brother, James “Jimmy” Roulan. 

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Miriam Smith, Maria and Kevin Rose; son and daughter-in-law, Merle and Jeanne McRay; grandchildren,  Derek Smith, Courtney Standard, Brittany Smith, Hailey McRay, Kristen McRay, Sam McRay, Amanda Freeman, Taylor Willard, Jeremiah Rose, Katie Rose; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jesse, Anna, Leona, Libby, Aubrey, River, Colson.

A memorial service for Mrs. McRay will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road in Covington, with Pastor Darrell Payne officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, Aug. 14, from 6-8 p.m.