Rochelle McRay, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 82.

Because of Mrs. McRay’s love for working with people, she was a longtime waitress at Henderson’s Restaurant and previously a beautician and owner of her own salon. She was a brilliant seamstress, enjoyed cooking, gardening both vegetables and flowers, and was a big animal lover. Mrs. McRay loved spending time with her family and will be remembered as an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Earl McRay “Took”; parents, Richard Hubert and Christine (Noles) Roulan; brother, James “Jimmy” Roulan.

Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Miriam Smith, Maria and Kevin Rose; son and daughter-in-law, Merle and Jeanne McRay; grandchildren, Derek Smith, Courtney Standard, Brittany Smith, Hailey McRay, Kristen McRay, Sam McRay, Amanda Freeman, Taylor Willard, Jeremiah Rose, Katie Rose; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jesse, Anna, Leona, Libby, Aubrey, River, Colson.

A memorial service for Mrs. McRay will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road in Covington, with Pastor Darrell Payne officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, Aug. 14, from 6-8 p.m.