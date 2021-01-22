Robert James Lange, 94, of Covington, Georgia passed away on the afternoon of January 2, 2021 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



He was born December 22, 1926, and grew up in St. Joseph, Michigan. He served in the Navy during World War II and graduated from Valparaiso University in 1949 and held a graduate degree from the Chicago Conservancy of Music. He married Fay Churchill of St. Joseph in 1946 and they remained a loving partnership for 54 years until her death raising their family, enjoying anything musical and exploring North America and Europe.

Bob’s professional and personal life was fueled by music. He was active in church, community, and professional musical organizations for over 80 years in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Georgia including performances with the Chicago Lyric Opera in the United States and Europe. He was also a Music Therapist and Community Relations director for Indiana Institutions.

He is survived by his four children, Kathy Carlisle of Florida, Laurel (Chuck) Krider of Kansas, Mark (Saundra) Lange of Indiana, and Neal (Terri) Lange of Covington, Georgia. Bob was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church of Conyers.

Bob and Fay enjoyed and taught their children the joys of travel, music, and family.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Highway 20 SE, Conyers, GA 30013 or www.conyerselc.org.