Robert “Bobby” Parker, a lifelong Covington resident, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at the age of 82. Mr. Parker retired from Pactiv as a truck driver. Although having a quiet nature, he was kindhearted and a hardworking man that loved his family. Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Elwood Lester Parker; sister, Jocile Turlington; and brother, Charles Parker.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cammie Parker; daughters, Cynthia Parker, Carolyn Edwards (Doug), Dawn Astin (Martin), Melissa Chalker (Clifton); sons, Jeffrey Parker, Robby Parker, Jr. (Kerri); grandchildren, Samuel Marrett, Jacob Payne, Dalylah Astin, Haley Myers, Lily Parker, Douglas Parker, Jennifer Edwards, Crystal Ivey, Katelyn Blackstock; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Parker was held Monday, January 31, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order has eliminated restrictions on large gatherings; however, CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home requests that you observe these recommendations while in our funeral home attending visitations and/or services.

Visit caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.