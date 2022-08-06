Robert (Bobby) Hopkins, of Covington, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Mr. Hopkins was drafted into the United States Navy on December 7, 1955, and honorably served his country for two years. He was a devout Christian and a member of East Newton Baptist Church. Having a varied work career, Mr. Hopkins was employed with Lithonia Lighting, Orkin Pest Control, and the City of Covington Fire Department before retiring from the United States Post Office after 22 years. In his earlier years, he was an excellent baseball player earning the name “Lefty” and was drafted into the minor leagues by the Milwaukee Braves. His baseball career was unfortunately cut short due to a foot injury.

Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Hopkins, Abe Hopkins; parents, James F. and Fannie B. Hopkins.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jo Ann Hopkins; daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Bill Vandergriff; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kelli Hopkins; Grandchildren, Payton Vandergriff, Rowen Vandergriff, Bronwyn Vandergriff, Flynn Vandergriff, Immy Vandergriff, Michala Hopkins, Marlee Anne Hopkins; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Robert (Bobby) Hopkins will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at East Newton Baptist Church, 11290 US-278, in Covington, with Pastor Danny Sorrells and Rev. Tom Lee officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church one hour prior to his service from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to East Newton Baptist Church, 11290 US-278, Covington, Georgia 30014.

