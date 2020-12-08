Mrs. Rita Harden Corley, age 71, of Covington passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born December 24, 1948 in Social Circle to Dana and Peggy Anglin Harden who have preceded her in death. Rita grew up in Social Circle and graduated from Social Circle High School. She worked for over 30 years as a florist at Sherwood’s Flowers and Gifts on the square in Covington. Rita enjoyed cooking, doing crafts, and fishing. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Corley in 2016.

Mrs. Corley is survived by her daughter Lynn Spohn (Chris) of Covington, her grandson Dylan Brooks of Covington, her brother Terry Harden (Marsha) of Social Circle, her mother-in-law Betty Corley of Covington along with numerous other family members and close friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Corley will be held at 2 o’clock Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Starr Family Cemetery with Mr. Scott Fuss officiating. The family will receive friends at J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014.

Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements will be followed. There is a limit of 50 people at any large gathering, social distancing must be recognized, the use of mask is encouraged, and most importantly if you feel sick or have any symptoms of COVID 19 you will not be allowed to attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.