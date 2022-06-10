Richard “Smitty” Wayne Smith

Serenity House

Richard “Smitty” Wayne Smith of Jackson Lake Road, died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of May 14, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. ‘Smitty’, as he was known, was a long-time citizen of Covington and former Owner of Smitty’s Garage and Industrial Maintenance located on Hwy 36 until its closure.

Born December 11, 1943, in Docena, Alabama, he was one of nine children born to (late) Pearl and Luther Smith. Surviving besides by his wife are five children, Janice Smith Alvarez, spouse Edwin Alvarez, Virginia Smith, Jerri Smith Jones, spouse Jeremy Jones, Jeffrey Wayne Smith, Spouse Brandy Smith and Rhonda Gayle Smith Miller, spouse Matt Miller and three minor adopted children. He is predeceased by his infant son Richard Wayne Smith. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren, Andrew Lucas Esquivel, Emily Taylor Smith, Alyssa Gail Miller, Jeffrey Stone Smith, Haley Tena Miller-Stowers, Nathaniel George Miller, Hayden Scout Jones, Zoe Aaliyah Smith and Dylan Streeter.

Smitty was known for his willingness to help others and will be dearly missed.

The family welcomes friends and neighbors to join them on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Serenity House, located at 10102 Old Atlanta Hwy, Covington GA, as they host a Celebration of Life for Smitty.