Richard Elkins of Monticello, Georgia, went to his heavenly home Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the age of 77. He was a faithful servant of God and a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Elkins was a member of High Point Baptist Church in Covington, Georgia where he served as a Deacon, sang in the Choir, participated in Christmas Alive and assisted with the Young at Heart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger. He was a Third Degree Mason of Pace Masonic Lodge and will receive Masonic Rites. Mr. Elkins was an Al Sihah Shriner and a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Free Mason.

His Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Elkins retired in 2009 from Manchester Tank and Equipment where he worked 34 years.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Carl Jackson Elkins and Mother, Ida Lucile (Miller) Elkins. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Bobbie Nelson Elkins, daughter, Donita Martin, daughter, Leann Elkins Wheeler and son-in-law, Chris Wheeler, son, Richard Elkins Sr. and daughter-in-law Sheri Wilson Elkins, daughter, Dana Owen Henderson and son-in-law, Johnny Henderson, sons, Stephen Owen and Caleb Owen. His grandchildren Tyler Elkins, Richard Elkins, Jr., Jesse Wheeler, Taylor Wheeler, Dwayne Martin, Nicole Mason, Maygan Martin, Brooke Owen, Bethany Owen and Jimmy Henderson. He has 7 great grandchildren and his sister, Lorna Elkins Banks and brother-in-law Thomas Banks of Auburn, Alabama as well as niece and nephews.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Elkin’s family.

Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.